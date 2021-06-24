Target, conference center hotel proposed near University of Louisville campus

The proposed project at 3rd Street and Cardinal Boulevard includes a ground-floor Target and 3-star Marriott Boutique.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville Board of Trustees discussed a project Thursday that would bring a retail Target store and conference center hotel near its campus.

The proposed project at 3rd Street and Cardinal Boulevard includes a ground-floor Target and 3-star Marriott Boutique with 175 to 200 rooms. UofL would partner with the nonprofit Provident Resources Group Inc. to lease the land.

UofL would have no financial obligation, and would lease the part of property owned by the university.

A restaurant and parking structure are also included in the proposal.

The proposal said the project would provide job opportunities, and give students with the university's College of Business learning and training experience.

The Target would be the only urban Target location in the city.

