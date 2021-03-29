x
Local News

Rally planned in Frankfort on Monday to support CROWN Act

The CROWN Act legislation would ban discrimination of protective and natural hairstyles particularly worn by Black men and women.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students will rally in Frankfort on Monday in support of the Crown Act.

The Crown Act is legislation to ensure protection against discrimination based on race-based hairstyles by extending statutory protection to hair texture and protective styles such as braids, locs, twists and knots in the workplace and public schools.

A group of young Black students and supporters celebrated their crowns Saturday where leaders encouraged the group to talk about their hair and The Crown Act.

“Oh, I feel like a proud mother. They are phenomenal. They work so hard. It’s just wonderful to see that their ideas are able to come to fruition. It’s just beautiful,” Nyree Clayton, co-director for Justice Now, said.

The CROWN Act is an acronym for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair and was created by the Crown Coalition and Dove.

Monday’s rally is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on the steps of the State Capitol.

To learn more about the CROWN Act, click here.

