JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The two victims on the deadly Kroger hooting didn't know each other, but their families met for the first time during a candle light vigil.

Maurice Stallard, 69, and Vickie Jones, 67, are being remembered as loving, caring Christians who would go out of their way for their loved ones and friends.

In fact, one group of friends planning a special gathering ahead of the funerals.

Jesse Kinzer, a high school friend of Stallard’s, planning to meet Oct. 29 at 11:30 a.m. at Hotel Louisville on Broadway, to reflect on his years of memories with Stallard. He welcomes anyone who knew Stallard to join him.

They attended their 50-year high school reunion together last year, graduating from Male High School in the class of 67, and their bond continued through monthly fellowship meetings.

"I would like for us to get back together and talk. I am not trying to be a leader. I'm just trying to do the best for my friend,” Kinzer said.

Vickie Lee Jones is being remembered by her family as a strong Christian woman. She had two sons and was a grandmother to several grandchildren.

Their deaths are being investigated by federal authorities who tell us, they are "examining this matter from the perspective of federal criminal law, which includes potential civil rights violations such as hate crimes."

"The only way we can do something about it is to begin to have conversations that sometimes hurt,” James Linton of the Community Connections Group said.

Linton is hosting a conversation Oct. 27 about race relations.

Police said the suspected shooter, Greg Bush, tried to get into the First Baptist Church in Jeffersontown, an historically black church, before heading to Kroger but the doors were locked.

Bush also had mental illness issues, complicating what would be a clear motive, according to police.

"We have to sit down and have an open and honest conversation about the climate of the city, the climate of the country so we can begin to move forward,” Linton said.

For Kinzer, he's putting his focus on Stallard and his family who plan to say their goodbyes to the man who's been described as a neighborhood dad next week.

"RIght now, his friends and family are hurting,” Kinzer said.

But they are not forgotten.

Stallard's visitation is set for this Monday, Oct. 29, from 5-8 p.m. at A.D. Porter & Sons on Bardstown Rd. His funeral is Tuesday, October 30, at 11 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church on Buechel Bank Rd.

Vickie Lee Jones' visitation is Friday, November 2, from 5-9 p.m. at the Church of the Living God, Temple #45 on West Madison Street in Louisville. Her funeral is Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. at the same location.

