JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two are dead and one person is in custody after a shooting at Taylorsville Road and Hurstbourne at the Stony Brook Kroger.

Sam Rogers, the chief of police for Jeffersontown Police, said the shooting happened at 3 p.m. A male entered the store and fired multiple rounds at a male victim and then left store. The suspect encountered a female and fired multiple shots at her. Those shooting victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

A citizen then engaged the suspect, where shots were fired between the two of them. Rogers said the two of them were not injured in this exchange, or anyone else. Rogers said the suspect fled and was taken into custody on Hurstbourne Parkway.

The scene is under control, according to Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf.

Police are looking at all possibilities, including whether or not this was a hate crime.

A witness told our partners at Louisville Business First she saw a woman shot in the parking lot--first in the torso, then in the head. Gunshots also were heard inside the store. This witness said police, fire, and EMS surrounded the Kroger.

Another witness told WHAS11, a woman ran out of the Kroger's Click-list doors yelling, "don't enter the store." The witness said she could see people running out of the store's main doors as well, those people were yelling, "shooter, shots fired." That is when this witness said she ran with her kids to their car and then heard more shots being fired.

Police are securing the scene. The Jeffersontown Police are investigating the shooting and Louisville Metro Police Department is aiding the investigation. Rogers said multiple agencies are involved in the investigation. Police said multiple witnesses are being interviewed as part of the investigation.

Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers said they do not know of the suspect's motive at this time.

The Kroger parking lot is blocked off to traffic and they are closed. The company said they will remain closed until the investigation is complete. They are assisting the police in the investigation.

Tully Elementary, which is in the vicinity of this Kroger, dismissed students at their normal times.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer released the following statement:

“I am heartbroken by this shameful and horrifying incident, and I am angry about the tragedy that results from people with guns who have no respect for human life. Over the coming days, we will learn more about what happened today. For now, I grieve with the families of the victims. I ask everyone in our community to keep them in your prayers and commit to taking action against senseless gun violence.”

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released the following statement:

“My staff and I are closely monitoring the situation at the Kroger in Jeffersontown. As we continue to learn more about the events that took place, Elaine and I ask the entire Louisville community to join us in praying for the victims and their families. We would like to thank the brave men and women of law enforcement who responded with professionalism and secured the scene.”

