LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Family and friends prepare to say goodbye to the two victims of the deadly shooting at a Jeffersontown Kroger.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victims of the Oct. 24 shooting at Stony Brook Kroger at 9080 Taylorsville Rd.

Maurice Eugene Stallard, 69, of Louisville, was shot and killed inside the store. Stallard is the father of Kellie Watson, Mayor Greg Fischer's Chief Equity Officer.

"We love Kellie Watson," Fischer said. "I visited with her and her family last night. She knows that we are here for her and her family, and we ask everyone to please respect their privacy."

RIP to Maurice Stallard Sr. He was one of the two Black victims killed by a white supremacist in a Kentucky Kroger store today. He is the father of Kellie Watson, who is the chief racial equity officer under the Louisville mayor. Several other politicians were targeted today pic.twitter.com/EMuKDDJKF6 — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) October 25, 2018

Stallard's friend said he had a kind demeanor.

"I really can't ever remember Maurice talking negatively about anybody. Never, over 50 years, never. it wasn't his personality. It wasn't his demeanor. it just wasn't Maurice. He was always trying to help somebody. Always," Jesse Kinzer, a friend of Stallard, said.

His obituary states that Stallard was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. His visitation will be Monday, Oct. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. at A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast at 4501 Bardstown Rd. His funeral will be Tuesday, Oct. 30 at St. Bartholomew.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Stallard, please visit the A.D. Porter & Sons Sympathy Store.

Vickie Lee Jones, 67, was the second person killed on Wednesday, she was shot outside of the store.

RIP to the other victim from yesterday’s Kroger shooting. Vickie Jones 😞🙏🏾♥️ pic.twitter.com/nzH1r1NwJi — Teaira (@TeairaKiona) October 25, 2018

Jones' nephew said she was a compassionate person.

"Very sweet, very kind, compassionate person. She wouldn't hurt a fly, she was salt of the earth. A Christian woman, very kind and loving to her family so it's just kind of hard to grasp the situation right now," Kevin Gunn, a nephew of Vicki Jones, said.

Gunn said his aunt was one of seven and they just buried her brother and his uncle a few weeks ago.

Jones' visitation and funeral services will take place at the Church of the Living God, Temple #45 on W. Madison St. Visitation is Friday, Nov. 2 from 5 to 9 p.m, and funeral services are Saturday, Nov. 3 at 11 a.m.

Jones' family posted a GoFundMe to raise funds for family members to fly in for visitation and funeral services. They have raised $6,510 of their $10,000 goal.

Gunn said his family is really struggling to understand how or why something like this could happen, but they know Vickie would want everybody to continue loving one another and lifting each other up, regardless of our backgrounds.

MORE | Kroger shooting: 2 dead, 1 in custody as investigation continues

Both Stallard and Jones died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Gregory Alan Bush, 51, of Louisville, is facing two counts of murder and 10 counts of wanton endangerment for the shooting.

RELATED | Suspect accused of deadly Kroger shooting held on $5M bond

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV