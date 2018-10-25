LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — The man who is accused of killing two people at a Kroger on Taylorsville Road on Wednesday, Oct. 24, was arraigned and is being held on a $5 million bond.

Gregory Alan Bush, 51, of Louisville is facing two counts of murder and ten counts of wanton endangerment.

Bush was arrested at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday by police after the shooting at Kroger.

According to the arrest slip, Bush entered the Kroger store on 9080 Taylorsville Road, walked to the back of the store and, for reasons unknown, shot a man multiple times until he died. Bush then re-holstered his weapon and exited the store, according to witnesses.

When he went into the parking lot, Bush reportedly pulled out his pistol again to shoot a woman several times. She also died from her injuries.

An armed civilian, who had a concealed carry license, confronted Bush, who began "firing wildly" at the civilian through the parking lot, endangering several shoppers in the parking lot. Bush then fled the scene. It does not appear that anyone else was injured in the incident.

Bush was arrested by police at 2501 S. Hurstbourne Parkway. The details of his arrest were not released and the incident is still under investigation.

Bush's next preliminary court hearing is on Nov. 5 at 9 a.m.

