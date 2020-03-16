LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced the first coronavirus death in Kentucky.

Beshear said a 66-year-old male from Bourbon County has died due to complications from coronavirus. Coronavirus, Beshear said, was just one of several factors that led to the man's death.

"I want to give my sympathies to that family, and I hope everyone out there is praying for them," Beshear said.

The man was being treated in Lexington.

Beshear said the death means it is very important that everyone model the type of behavior needed to keep every person safe and healthy.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, March 16, Kentucky has had 21 cases of COVID-19.

The breakdown of cases can be found below:

Beshear said there will be another press conference later in the day.

