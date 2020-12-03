LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Humana employee in Louisville has tested positive for COVID-19, the company said in an internal email to all staff.

In the email obtained by WHAS11, Humana said an associate in the Waterside building preliminary tested positive for coronavirus and is currently receiving treatment. The person, Humana said, has been out of the office since March 2.

Humana did confirm with WHAS11 that a person did test positive and leaders have contacted the people who work in close proximity to the person. They are out on leave and are being paid as usual, officials said.

All Louisville-based associates who are able are asked to work from home. Employees at the Waterside or Clocktower locations will get more information on how to work in the coming days.

"In recent weeks, we’ve responded quickly to this evolving situation, including cleaning and disinfecting our work spaces, supporting good hygiene practices, raising employee awareness, restricting travel, and allowing employees to work from home—all in an effort to keep our people healthy," Humana said.



