NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Officials in Floyd County, Indiana have now confirmed their first case of COVID-19.

Officials say the patient, a man, started showing symptoms for two weeks but went to the hospital on March 13. The test came back positive on Sunday.

They believe the man attended one of the IHSAA sectionals in Seymour on March 3. The health department is expected to release a list of public events the patient attending.

They say man is currently being monitored at the Baptist Health Floyd facility.

Officials also revealed that 10 tests have been done on Floyd County patients and they have been diligently looking for cases of COVID-19.

