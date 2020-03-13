LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first person to test positive for coronavirus in Kentucky has been discharged from UK HealthCare, spokesman Jay Blanton confirmed.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the first confirmed case March 6, later saying the patient was a 27-year-old woman in Harrison County who worked at a Cynthiana Walmart.

Since his announcement, 10 more cases have been confirmed—five of which are in Harrison County. Beshear said the Harrison County cases are connected. A total of 12 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Many Kentucky and Southern Indiana school districts have canceled classes, churches have canceled services and events have been canceled for the rest of the month.

