Chart-topping podcast 'Bardstown' launching new season

The makers behind the 'Bardstown' podcast are launching a new season, with a new concept on October 17th.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new season of the podcast will be called "Beyond Bardstown: Unsolved", featuring some of the most puzzling unsolved cases from Kentucky to California.

Season one host Shay McAlister will be joined by Madison Wade, a reporter and anchor at KING5 in Seattle and the former host of the ABC10 TV news series "California Unsolved." Each episode, the two journalists will look back at a different unsolved case they have covered in search of new insights and, hopefully, answers.

In 2019, 'Bardstown' the podcast released 10 episode series and gained a national following. Within days of its release, the podcast shot up on the iTunes Top Charts- hitting number one in True Crime.

On the new season, listeners can expect more familiar names including the disappearance turned death of Grayson County teen Savannah Crawford; missing 6-year-old from Hazard, Kelly Hollan Junior; the brutal robbery and murder of an Amish man named Amos Yoder in Todd County; and the investigation into a mutilated Jane Doe found on the side of the road near Corinth, KY.

Both of the hosts have focused much of their careers on investigating unsolved cases, working with families to raise awareness about the cases and reviewing police work to find out what, if anything, might have been missed.

After the release of the season one, listeners across the country learned the names and stories of the five Nelson County victims. The hope is, the new season will shed new light on many of the other cases sitting in desk drawers, waiting to be solved.

Bardstown is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or any other streaming service.

The new season "Beyond Bardstown: Unsolved" launches the first two episodes on Monday October 17th.

