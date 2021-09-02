FBI to continue Crystal Rogers search in Bardstown Saturday

The FBI's offsite collection point is in Dean Watts Park across the street from the Woodlawn Springs subdivision.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — After suspending their Crystal Rogers search due to weather, the FBI said it will continue its investigation in Bardstown Sept. 4.

"FBI personnel will be conducting a search of the materials located at the offsite collection point in Bardstown, KY on Saturday, Sept. 4," the FBI told WHAS11's Shay McAlister.

The FBI's offsite collection point is in Dean Watts Park across the street from the Woodlawn Springs subdivision. Federal agents had focused their search to one driveway in the neighborhood, digging and removing concrete or gravel in the area.

A Nelson County maintenance truck carried loads of material to the park as the search continued throughout the week. While the search site has been under 24-hour surveillance, the collection point was unattended.

The FBI searched every day from Aug. 24-30, reporting investigators found "multiple items of interest" believed to be relevant to the Rogers' case.

Officials first reported an "item of interest" in their search Aug. 27, saying the item would be further evaluated. On Aug. 30, they announced more items had been discovered. Those items are being sent to the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Virginia for forensic analysis.

Documents from the Nelson County PVA show Houck Rentals LLC owns three homes in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision, including two on the street agents have blocked off. Brooks Houck is listed as the registered agent for Houck Rentals.

Houck, Rogers' boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, was named a main suspect in her case but has never been charged.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward in exchange for information leading to a conviction in Rogers' case. The family is already offering a $100,000 reward.

There was no word on when the FBI's search will continue.

