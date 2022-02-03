Louisville Urban League says Quintez Brown's case turned over to federal grand jury

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said it has no comment. Brown is charged with the attempted murder of Louisville mayoral candidate, Craig Greenburg.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Urban League says activist Quintez Brown’s case is now in the hands of federal investigators.

A source said a hearing was held Tuesday morning. They say the FBI has subpoenaed witnesses.

Brown is charged with the attempted murder of Louisville mayoral candidate, Craig Greenberg. Police said Brown shot several rounds at Greenberg last month but missed.

Karl Price, a candidate for Jefferson County attorney, said he doesn't know what that could be, but said it must be substantial.

"If the federal prosecutors have it, then they have something,” Price said. "They do not take biscuits to trial, they take the whole dinner."

Price said if the case has been turned over to a federal grand jury, his best guesses are gun or possible hate crime charges, or both.

"It would not surprise me if the federal prosecutors are asking the grand jury to consider a hate crime if at the scene either before he shot, or after he shot, or maybe there were some statements made to the police after he was arrested that seemed to be racially motivated,” Price said.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Ericka Shields first brought up the possibility of a hate crime that day and didn't rule it out while talking to reporters hours after the shooting.

"Mr. Greenberg is Jewish, so there's that,” Shields said. “We don't know if it's tied to the candidate, political, or if it's just we're dealing with someone who has mental issues or is venomous. We don't know, so we just really have to keep an open mind and really just be diligent in taking care of our community."

As for the gun, Price said Brown's lack of a criminal background makes that a harder option to weigh unless there are other unknown charges in another jurisdiction.

Price said the least likely reason is Greenberg's status as a mayoral candidate.

"I think it makes it popular and news-worthy, but I'm not sure that in and of itself would cause the feds to do anything other than look at it, but it won't implicate a number of federal statutes,” Price said.

It was announced that Brown was scheduled for a mental health evaluation last week.

In a statement, the Louisville Urban League said it believes federal involvement could limit Brown's mental health resources.

Price said evaluations aren't often considered before the trial on a federal level; they would be considered after a conviction and sentence.

Greenberg's campaign said he has no comment.

