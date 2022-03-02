Bond set at $1 million for couple charged with murder of 4-year-old girl

An attorney asked for a lower bond for Abby McKinney since she is seven months pregnant. The request was denied.

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Catherine "Abby" McKinney and her boyfriend Dakota Hill made their first court appearance via video conference in Bullitt County Wednesday. McKinney and Hill are both facing charges in connection with the death of four-year-old Serenity McKinney.

McKinney, Serenity's mother, and Hill plead not guilty to murder and abuse of a corpse.

During their arraignment, the judge declared both McKinney and Hill a danger to others and ordered them not to be in contact with one another. Their bond was set at $1 million each.

Abby McKinney’s representation argued for a lower bail due to her being seven months pregnant, low risk and not having a record prior to the investigation. The request for a surety bond of $20,000 was denied.

McKinney and Hill were initially arrested in Kansas on charges of custodial interference in February.

On Feb. 18, Serenity's body was found in a wooded area near the Jefferson/ Bullitt County Line. Her cause of death has not been released.

Both McKinney and Hill are expected back in court on March 10 in Bullitt County.

RELATED ARTICLES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.