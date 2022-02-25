'Focus on moving forward': Craig Greenberg gives first public address since Valentine's Day shooting

In a news conference Thursday, Greenberg acknowledged the incident at his Butchertown campaign office has changed his life, but says his team is pushing forward.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ten days after surviving several rounds of bullets fired his way, Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg gave his first public address since Valentine's Day when shots were fired into his Butchertown campaign office early that morning.

Just minutes into his speech, Greenberg addressed the attack on him and his team. He said the mental and emotional tolls of the incident will stick with him for the rest of his life.

"This has made a significant impact on my family and myself, on my team. My life has definitely changed, and so I'm trying to focus on moving forward," he said.

Greenberg said this event was what he and the team were planning that day. Three prominent Louisville labor unions, Teamsters Local 783, ATU Local 1447 and AFSCME Local 2629, endorsed him Thursday afternoon.

Greenberg did not say whether he and his team have been back, or plan to go back to the Butchertown Market office anytime soon.

"Right now, our campaign continues to move forward full steam. I’ve been going to events every day this week. We had a great announcement today that we’re all here for, and we will continue to move forward," Greenberg said.

Greenberg also told us he's spoken with professionals in order to cope with any lasting effects and will continue to do so. He said he's encouraged his entire team to do the same.

But as far as further details on what led up to the shooting, Greenberg and his team remained tight-lipped, referring those questions to LMPD.

The alleged shooter, well-known activist Quintez Brown, is charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing several shots at Greenberg. Out on bond and home incarceration, Brown will face a grand jury in March.

Greenberg wouldn't provide any further insight on Brown's motive or actions, instead only speaking on what he believes is a crack in the legal system.

"If an individual needs mental health treatment, and they're in custody, they should receive that treatment in custody," Greenberg said. "It's nearly impossible to believe that someone can attempt to shoot and kill somebody on Monday, and be released from [jail] on bail on Wednesday."

Metro Council President David James said, from his point of view, Greenberg has been affected by it, “just like anybody would be.”

"I think it could hold someone back, but I don't think it will hold Craig Greenberg back," James said.

While wearing an orange ribbon lapel pin representing gun violence awareness, Greenberg tells the public his attention is back on the campaign trail.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.