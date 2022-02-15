Who is Quintez Brown? | Learning more about the man accused in the shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg's office

WHAS11 is taking a look at the activist accused of firing rounds inside the Butchertown campaign headquarters of the Democratic mayoral candidate.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A day after a shooting at Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg’s office, we’re learning more about the man accused in the incident.

Quintez Brown from duPont Manual High School where he served as president of the Black Student Union. He was currently enrolled at UofL, according to the university.

Brown’s attorney defended him in court on Tuesday.

Court records showed aside from a speeding ticket in 2019, he had no criminal history.

No that he’s a suspect in the attempted murder of Greenberg, those that know him are still stunned.

“It’s terrible to hear. It is terrible to think that anyone would do something like what happened yesterday. It’s heartbreaking,” Louisville Urban League CEO and President Sadiqa Reynolds said.

Cassia Herron, a local writer, shared her concerns upon learning the news.

“I was immediately concerned about his health and I woke up this morning continued to be concerned about Quintez’s health,” Herron said. “I’m very happy Craig and his team were unharmed and emotionally, it’s still wrecking.

Brown announced his run for Metro Council’s District 5, which includes parts of the Portland and Shawnee neighborhoods.

“I literally was just talking about reaching out to him to help on his campaign, I mean yesterday, I was just talking to a friend about wanting to reach out to him because I saw the promise in Quintez,” Herron explained.

Brown was also known as a community activist who stood up for racial justice.

WHAS11 News talked to him in June 2020 during a youth march he organized for Breonna Taylor’s birthday.

“It was very important for me to be out on Breonna Taylor's birthday because we don't want her name to be erased and drowned out by rioters, looters, and violent police, we're really trying to celebrate Breonna and the demands of her family,” he told us.

The following summer, he was the center of a citywide search.

The now 21-year-old had went missing for nearly two weeks. After he was found, his family asked for privacy, so they could tend to Brown’s physical, mental and spiritual health.



“I think many people had a lot of questions afterwards about and we weren't really owed answers,” Reynolds said. “What we know is that he was returned home, but I think anyone that was paying attention to the story had questions about – were there some mental health challenges?”

During his arraignment, his attorney also asked for a mental health evaluation.



“We know physically, we have heard what he did. What we don't yet understand is what was in his mind. Why? What happened?” Reynolds said.

WHAS11 News reached out to his family and they declined to comment.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.