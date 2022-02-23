Kentucky grand jury to consider Quintez Brown case

Brown's attorney and prosecutors have agreed to waive the preliminary hearing and a grand jury will meet to consider indictments on March 21.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky man charged with drawing a gun and firing at a Louisville mayoral candidate had his case sent to a grand jury Wednesday.

Quintez Brown, 21, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment shortly after last week's shooting. The Democratic candidate, Craig Greenberg, was not hit by the gunfire but said a bullet grazed his sweater.

Brown's attorney and prosecutors have agreed to waive the preliminary hearing and a grand jury will meet to consider indictments on March 21.

The Louisville Community Bail Fund paid Brown's $100,000 cash bond. Under the terms of home incarceration, Brown has been fitted with a GPS ankle monitor and is confined to his home.

Quintez Brown appeared virtually for a preliminary hearing this morning. He's charged with attempted murder after a shooting at Mayoral Candidate Craig Greenberg's Office. When the judge tried to speak with Brown his attorney interjected. "I can't say, 'does he understand?" "No." pic.twitter.com/afeOk0IgQi — Tom Lally (@tomlallyky) February 23, 2022

Brown must continue to have no contact with Greenberg or his campaign staff and cannot possess firearms, the judge said Wednesday.

Louisville Metro Police said Brown appears to have acted alone and the motive remains under investigation.

