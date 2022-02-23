Kentucky grand jury to consider Quintez Brown case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky man charged with drawing a gun and firing at a Louisville mayoral candidate had his case sent to a grand jury Wednesday.
Quintez Brown, 21, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment shortly after last week's shooting. The Democratic candidate, Craig Greenberg, was not hit by the gunfire but said a bullet grazed his sweater.
RELATED: Who is Quintez Brown? | Learning more about the man accused in the shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg's office
Brown's attorney and prosecutors have agreed to waive the preliminary hearing and a grand jury will meet to consider indictments on March 21.
The Louisville Community Bail Fund paid Brown's $100,000 cash bond. Under the terms of home incarceration, Brown has been fitted with a GPS ankle monitor and is confined to his home.
Brown must continue to have no contact with Greenberg or his campaign staff and cannot possess firearms, the judge said Wednesday.
Louisville Metro Police said Brown appears to have acted alone and the motive remains under investigation.
