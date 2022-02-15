Louisville mayoral candidate Greenberg calls attempted shooting 'surreal', will continue in mayor's race

One day after an alleged shooter shot at him in his campaign office, Democratic candidate Craig Greenberg says despite that, he is still committed to running.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One day after a gunman opened fire on Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, Greenberg said the experience still feels surreal.

"I'm fortunate," Greenberg said. "I'm still here today. I know there are too many others in Louisville who are not here because of gun violence."

Greenberg said just 10 feet separated him from the gunman who came into his office Monday morning and opened fire on him and his staff.

Thankfully no one was hit by the multiple rounds fired, but Greenberg's clothes were grazed by a bullet.

"I never expected to be in that situation that we found ourselves in yesterday, but that also is an additional perspective that I will never forget," Greenberg said.

Greenberg said he has safety concerns after being shot at but doesn't plan on dropping out of the mayor’s race.

"If anything, this experience that I had yesterday gives me a new perspective on the impact of gun violence and further resolve to continue this campaign," Greenberg said.

Greenberg said he doesn't know the alleged gunman or what motivated the man to target him, and said he is grateful police were able to make an arrest so quickly.

"I respect the judicial process," Greenberg said. "I support that the police need to complete their investigation. And the judicial process needs to continue. There's no excuse for shooting at anyone for any reason."

If elected, he wants to implement violence prevention programs to hopefully stop people from turning to gun violence in the future.

