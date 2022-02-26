Parents of 17-year-old killed in DUI crash sues Bail Project

A year after 17-year-old Madelynn Trout was killed in a DUI crash on Dixie Highway, her parents are suing after she was hit by a man in a stolen vehicle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville family is suing the Bail Project after their teenage daughter was killed in a crash.

Madelynn Troutt, 17, was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway in March 2021.

The man charged with her death, Michael Dewitt, was arrested two weeks earlier and had his bond posted by the Bail Project.

In a lawsuit, filed on Thursday, Madelynn’s family accuses the organization of not investigating Dewitt’s background and says they didn’t ensure Dewitt complied with the terms of his release.

Her mother Marcie Trout testified in Frankfort about a proposed bill that would create restrictions for organizations posting cash bail for those involved in serious crimes.

A statement from the Bail Project called the 17-year-old Butler High School student’s death a tragedy and said Dewitt alone bears responsibility for his actions.

"Our intention has been to ensure that the constitutional right to reasonable bail is available to people no matter their income," adding the lawsuit will have a chilling effect on many parents, grandparents, churches, and other nonprofit who provide bail for people in need,” part of the statement read.

Madelynn’s family is seeking unspecified damages.

