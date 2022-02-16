Quintez Brown leaves jail hours after bail was paid, is now in the `Home Incarceration Program

The Louisville Community Bail Fund, supported by Black Lives Matter Louisville, paid the $100,000 bond set for Quintez Brown Wednesday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville bail fund organization has posted bail for a man charged with the attempted murder of a mayoral candidate.

The Louisville Community Bail Fund, supported by Black Lives Matter Louisville, paid the $100,000 bond set for Quintez Brown Wednesday afternoon.

Brown left Metro Corrections Wednesday evening hours after his bail was paid.

Mayor Greg Fischer later released a statement about Brown.

“Quintez Brown's bond and release have been decided independently by a judge. Mr. Brown will be monitored by the Department of Corrections, consistent with Home Incarceration Program rules and regulations and any conditions set forth in the court order, including use of a GPS monitoring device and home checks. Alerts will notify HIP personnel if the device is tampered with or goes outside the geofence.”

Brown is accused of trying to shoot Craig Greenberg at his Butchertown office on Monday. No one was injured in the incident, but a round struck Greenberg's clothing, according to Louisville Metro Police.

BLM Louisville organizer and co-founder of the Louisville Community Bail Fund Chanelle Helm said the organization wanted to keep Brown somewhere safe as he awaits trial, especially after the recent string of deaths at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

"They are calling for this individual, this young man who needs support and help, to be punished to the full extent," Helm said. "It is a resounding message that people are down for the torture that has taken place in our jails and prisons."

Helm also said she wanted to have a plan in place so Brown will have access to the mental health resources he needs when he gets out. She said activists and organizers like Brown likely have PTSD after the past couple of years of social unrest and the coronavirus pandemic.

"In this case, we're dealing with someone that has mental health issues," Helm said.

Helm said she knows Brown personally, so it was important for her and her organization to help him.

“We have someone who has ignored the West End and has created multiple opportunities for himself that has been hit by this gun violence, and we have somebody who has been fighting and creating opportunities for others and himself to end gun violence in his community," Helm said.

She said gun violence doesn't just affect the people directly involved or their communities - it affects everyone.

“This didn't affect only those folks in the office and their families," Helm said. "This didn't just affect Quintez’s family and the people who love him in this community as well. This affects everybody every day."

Metro Council President David James said the Louisville Community Bail Fund should not have bailed Brown out of jail.

"They are going to be responsible for what he may or may not do to anybody," James said.

Brown is facing one charge of attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment. During his arraignment Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty and his bond was raised from $75,000 to $100,000.

Since his bail has been posted, he will be released to the Home Incarceration Program (HIP). His lawyer said he is asking for Brown to undergo a mental evaluation as well.

Helm said in addition to paying his bond, the Louisville Community Bail Fund also provided Brown's family with a list of mental health providers who have agreed to see Brown upon his release.

WHAS11 has reached out to Craig Greenberg's campaign for comment. A spokesperson said they are working on a statement.

