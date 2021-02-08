More places change mask, vaccine policy: What you need to know for Aug. 3, 2021

Norton Healthcare and Baptist Health have joined UofL Health in requiring vaccines, while more stores require masks for workers.

Kroger is the latest in a list of major retailers to update their face mask policies, saying they strongly encourage all people to wear masks inside stores.

Target also announced it will require masks for employees and strongly recommend mask for shoppers. Sam's Club and Walmart will now require masks for workers in areas with high COVID-19 infection rate.

Norton Healthcare and Baptist Health have also joined UofL Health in requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Norton President and CEO Russell Cox said all employees, with allowance for religious and medical exemption, must have their first dose by Sept. 15.

Rebecca Johnson has been in and out of the courtroom for the last 15 years, but she's never spent a day in prison.

Police said Johnson was driving more than 100 miles per hour and had blood alcohol content three times over the legal limit when she crashed and killed two people. Since then, she's been convicted of felony drug and weapon charges but only been on probation.

Now, loved ones of those killed are hopeful she will be locked up as prosecutors file to revoke Johnson's probation when she walked away from required substance abuse treatment.

Her probation revocation hearing is set for Sept. 27.

He's already stamped his name in Louisville's record books, and now he'll be immortalized with a statue at Cardinal Stadium.

Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said Monday the school has plans to build a statue of the Heisman Trophy winner that will sit at the stadium's "grand entrance" off of Floyd Street alongside Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas.

Jackson responded to the news on Twitter, saying "Thatz Major." Tyra did not lay out a timetable for when the statue would be finished, but the plans are in motion.

