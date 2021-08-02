Norton Healthcare, Baptist Health to require all employees to get vaccinated

The health care companies say want to make sure they keep employees, providers, patients and the community safe as COVID-19 cases surge due to the Delta variant.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two of Louisville’s major health care companies are now requiring their employees to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases are surging due to the spread of the Delta variant.

Norton President and CEO Russell Cox said all employees, with allowance for religious and medical exemption, are required to be vaccinated against the virus. Employees must receive their first dose by Sept. 15.

Cox said it was time to do more and to make sure Norton Healthcare was doing what it could to keep employees, providers, patients and the community safe.

“Setting the standard for quality and caring is part of our mission, vision and values. As a health care organization, we must create the safest environment possible for all those we serve. The best protection we have against all of the variants continues to be vaccination,” he said in a statement.”

Baptist Health also announced Monday they are putting plans in place to require their remaining employees to get vaccinated.

Officials said nearly 65 to 70% of their 23,000 employees have been vaccinated.

The organization said they plan to release more information about their vaccination plan later this week.

