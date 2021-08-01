Gov. Andy Beshear to provide Monday update as Delta variant cases continue to rise in Kentucky

As of Friday, Kentucky has reported a total of 482,599 COVID-19 cases and 7,334 deaths since the pandemic began last year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to return to the podium on Monday to give an update as more cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant are found in Kentucky.

His administration has already made universal masking recommendations as districts across the state begin heading back to school.

Beshear also announced state employees and visitors will be required to wear masks inside state buildings.

"I didn't want to have to go back to this, nobody wants to have to go back to this, but at the same time we pledged to protect one another, to be there for the people of our commonwealth," the governor said Wednesday.

In data released Friday, Kentucky reported 1,648 positive cases of COVID-19 and 7 deaths. No data was released on Saturday or Sunday.

Beshear’s press conference is expected to begin at 4 p.m.

