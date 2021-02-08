Lamar Jackson getting statue at Cardinal Stadium

Louisville AD Vince Tyra said a statue of Jackson will join a statue of Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas at the entrance of Cardinal Stadium.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lamar Jackson has already stamped his name in the University of Louisville's record book. Now, he'll be immortalized with a statue at Cardinal Stadium.

Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said Monday the school has plans to build a statue of the Heisman Trophy winner that will sit at the stadium's "grand entrance" off of Floyd Street.

"We've talked about internally what we are doing at the front of the stadium," Tyra said during an appearance on 93.9's "The Deener Show". "In due time, [we'll] bring the Johnny Unitas statue down and pair that up at some point with a Lamar statue."

Tyra did not lay out a timetable for when the statue would be finished, but the plans are in motion.

In his time at UofL, Jackson had 23 100-yard games (seven of which were consecutive), rushed for 4,132 yards, scored 50 rushing touchdowns and had 13,174 total offensive yards. In 2016, he became the youngest player to win the Heisman Trophy at age 19.

Their collegiate team is not the only thing Jackson and Unitas have in common. Though playing for different teams, both have made a name for themselves in Baltimore. 'Johnny U' was a Baltimore Colts legend and three-time NFL MVP, while Jackson was unanimously selected MVP for the 2019 season.

