Convicted DUI killer, drug dealer back in Jefferson County court for probation violation

Rebecca Johnson was sentenced to probation in 2018. Now a probation violation could put her in prison for the first time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The video in the player is from Johnson's sentencing in 2018.

Rebecca Johnson is a convicted DUI killer and drug dealer. She's been in and out of courtrooms for the last 15 years... but has never spent a day in prison. Now, family members of victims killed in that DUI crash are hopeful Johnson's time free on the streets has come to an end.

According to court documents, prosecutors filed to revoke Johnson's probation because she walked away from required substance abuse treatment and used someone else's urine on a drug test.

It's the latest court hearing in a justice system journey that dates back to 2006, when police said Johnson was driving more than 100 mph, had a blood alcohol content three times over the legal limit and crashed, killing two people.

"Its obvious that she needs to be under control and in a locked facility," Tammy Williams said. Williams son Justin Cantrell died in the DUI crash in 2006.

Williams has been at every court date, stretching over more than decade. In that time, Johnson has been convicted of felony drug and weapon charges.

Williams said, "Its very hard every time I have to come down here. I've been coming down here for 16 years and justice has never been served."

In 2018, Johnson pleaded guilty to multiple charges including possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. The alleged crimes carried a possible 10-year prison sentence. But that was amended to three years in prison or five years on probation with a plea agreement.

That same year, a WHAS11 report revealed the plea agreement came after a mistake in the LMPD property room. WHAS11 uncovered the gun, which was a key piece of evidence in the case, was mislabeled and then wrongly sold.

Because of the police mistake, prosecutors said they could not move forward with a trial and offered a plea agreement instead. That was the last time Williams was in the courtroom.

Williams said, "Last time I was here the judge did say if she broke anything at all -- she would definitely go to prison. I'm hoping the judge will stick to her words and send her to prison."

For Williams, its a matter of life and death for her family... and possibly others. "She is going to kill someone else if they don't get her behind bars."

Johnson's next court date is set for Sept. 27. It's a probation revocation hearing which means the judge could send Johnson straight to prison.

►Contact reporter Shay McAlister at smcalister@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Shay) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.