JCPS student who went viral with National Anthem rendition wants to go 'Back to School' on new song

D'Corey Johnson, now a fourth-grader, held a release party for his new single that's for sure to be a hit among kids.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools fourth-grader is getting ready for the start of the school year with a new music video.

WHAS11’s Sherlene Shanklin first introduced Kentuckiana to D’Corey Johnson in April and since then, he’s received national attention for his amazing voice.

Our cameras were allowed inside the viewing party as he shared his new song.

You can find D'Corey's song "I Wanna Go Back to School" on iTunes and Spotify.

His parents said the money raised from sales of the song will go toward furthering his education.

Watch his video below.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.