Bellarmine Knights win first ASUN Conference Championship

The Knights got the win 77-72 to win their first ASUN Conference Championship.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine Knights hosted their first Atlantic Sun Conference Championship game Tuesday night.

The Knights got the W 77-72 to win their ASUN Conference Championship.

It's only their second year in Division I.

The game tip-offed at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Freedom Hall and the Knights are facing Jacksonville University.

Bellarmine beat Liberty 53-50 in the semifinals to reach their first chance to play in the championship game and for chance to play in the NCAA March Madness tournament.

Sunday, the Knights shared a “permission slip” on Twitter for those looking to leave work early for a little basketball action.

The slip asks for the attendee to have permission to be excused from work or school in order to “make it to the game on time and cheer for the Knights.”

It was signed by beloved Head Coach Scotty Davenport.

If you need tickets to the game, click here for more information.

This is the first time Bellarmine has hosted the conference. According to a press release from 2019, Bellarmine accepted the invitation to join the ASUN Conference to elevate the athletics program to Division 1 (D1).

The college officially became a D1 school on July 1, 2020 according to the university. This makes Bellarmine the only private D1 university in Kentucky and one of few Catholic D1 universities in the south it states.

This move elevated all 22 varsity sports to D1. Seventeen of them are part of the ASUN Conference the 2020 release states.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.