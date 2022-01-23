x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
As Seen On TV

Videos on Demand | Watch WHAS11 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV

Easily find and stream live newscasts on your schedule and enjoy access to some of our top videos.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Watching WHAS11 news and stories you missed has just gotten easier. We recognize that everyone can't get to a television to watch because our lives are busier than ever with work, your child's schooling, homework and afterschool activities or meetings.

For years, you've had the option to watch WHAS11's Morning, Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 6 pm and 11 pm newscasts live via the watch option our app and now online.

We're proud to say we've expanded the options now to include streaming services.

If you're looking to catch up on videos you missed on a WHAS11 News newscast, you can watch it on-demand on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Easily find and stream live newscasts and you'll have access to our top videos. Watch the latest breaking news, FOCUS investigation, local news from around Kentuckiana, and more

Here's how to get the latest news free, on-demand:

On Roku

  • Search WHAS11 
  • Click the 'Add Channel' button to download

On Amazon Fire TV

  • Search WHAS11
  • Click 'Get' to download

Looking to stay connected while at work or on the go? Download our free WHAS11 mobile app from Apple's iTunes store or the Google Play store.

WHAS11 Watch-Video on Demand

WHAS11 Near Me - Your Photos and videos

WHAS11 VERIFY - Content you ask us to fact check

WHAS11 Weather Cams - Sky views of Kentuckiana

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Re-watch specials like this:

Louisville boy's death by suicide sparks change


In Other News

New House Bill could ban charitable bail organizations in KY