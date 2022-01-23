Videos on Demand | Watch WHAS11 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV

Easily find and stream live newscasts on your schedule and enjoy access to some of our top videos.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Watching WHAS11 news and stories you missed has just gotten easier. We recognize that everyone can't get to a television to watch because our lives are busier than ever with work, your child's schooling, homework and afterschool activities or meetings.

For years, you've had the option to watch WHAS11's Morning, Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 6 pm and 11 pm newscasts live via the watch option our app and now online.

We're proud to say we've expanded the options now to include streaming services.

If you're looking to catch up on videos you missed on a WHAS11 News newscast, you can watch it on-demand on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Easily find and stream live newscasts and you'll have access to our top videos. Watch the latest breaking news, FOCUS investigation, local news from around Kentuckiana, and more.

Here's how to get the latest news free, on-demand:

Search WHAS11

Click the 'Add Channel' button to download

Search WHAS11

Click 'Get' to download

Looking to stay connected while at work or on the go? Download our free WHAS11 mobile app from Apple's iTunes store or the Google Play store.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

