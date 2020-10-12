Bellarmine hosts first Division 1 home game at Freedom Hall

More than 800 fans were in the arena to watch as the Bellarmine Knights took on Chattanooga.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Freedom Hall has seen a lot of history— Muhammad Ali's fights, presidential visits, and even Elvis Presley.

On Wednesday, it was home to another historic moment as Bellarmine University hosted their first Division 1 home game.

More than 800 fans were in the arena to watch as the Bellarmine Knights took on Chattanooga, who spoiled their home opener with a final score of 77-68.

After the game, Bellarmine Coach Scotty Davenport said,” Heck of a night. There's so many people to thank, so many people to be proud of. At the end of the night in competition, you compete to win. We just didn't adjust to it.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.