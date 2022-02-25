What do you want to do? | Unique things to do in Louisville

Whether you're from Louisville or just visiting, trying to find things to do is always on people's minds.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Summer is right around the corner, so instead of going to see the next blockbuster at the movie theater, try going to one of the places listed below.

With omicron cases declining for the fourth week in a row, these places may be getting rid of or relaxing their restrictions. Regardless, check COVID-19 restrictions and notices before going to one of these places.

Downtown Attractions

The Waterfront Botanical Gardens offers classes and events for the seasoned botanist or new student. Construction is complete of three of the buildings on the property so explore what the new facilities offer.

Some other places to visit include any of the distilleries like Angel's Envy or Brough Brothers Distillery.

Flame Run is a glass blowing facility where you can watch professionals create glass works of art.

Big Four Pedestrian Bridge is a walking bridge that is lit at night and open to the public.

Museum Row has museums within blocks of each other downtown like:

Frazier History Museum, which details Kentucky history with rotating exhibits.

Kentucky Science Center has interactive science exhibits appropriate for all ages.

21c Museum is a hotel with an art museum as part of the charm. The museum is also open to the public according to the website.

Louisville Slugger Museum gives an in-depth look at how the famous Louisville Slugger bats are made.

The Muhammad Ali Center has interactive exhibits that are guided on Ali's principles according to their website.

Also, don't be afraid to go to a sports game.

Unique Attractions

Waverly Hills Sanatorium offers paranormal tours year-round.

Whether you're making memories with your friends, or you encounter one of the ghosts supposedly still there, it will be a time to remember for sure.

Cave Hill Cemetery is not a normal suggestion by any means, but not only is the art and architecture beautiful, but it is a walk-through history without having to pay to go to a museum.

Take your phone, look up a name and read up on the person. You'll be astounded at what you can find there.

Mega Zips is another activity that requires a reservation, but how many people can say they have gone zip-lining through a cave? Tour guides will explain the geology of the Louisville Mega Cavern while guiding you from zip line to zip line the website says.

Outside the River City

The Speed Art Museum is couple of minutes outside of downtown Louisville and right on the University of Louisville's campus.

It consistently rotates the art exhibits inside the building, and they host community events. Check out their calendar to plan your next visit.

Bernheim Forest is home to giants made out of recycled materials according ot their website and is always a treat to visit.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.