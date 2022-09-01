Louisville judge sets bond for man charged in fatal wrong-way crash

If his bond is posted, a Louisville judge said Thomas Catalina will be placed into home incarceration.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man charged in a fatal wrong-way crash on I-65 earlier this week appeared in court for the first time on Thursday.

A Louisville judge set Thomas Catalina's bond at $250,000 and said, if posted, he would be placed into the home incarceration program.

Catalina has been charged with murder, fourth-degree assault, driving under the influence, driving without car insurance and wanton endangerment.

According to his arrest citation, on Aug. 28 Catalina was driving the wrong way on I-65 South which resulted in a crash involving several vehicles.

A Bowling Green man was killed and three other people were injured.

Catalina told police he had taken drugs that "messed him up" and that he was driving his truck as fast as it could go. According to his arrest citation, Catalina was going over 100 miles per hour.

The interstate was shut down for hours will police cleared the scene.

Catalina will be back in court on Sept. 9.

