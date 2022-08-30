Louisville Metro Police release new PSA targeting dangerous drivers

"If you are caught street racing or reckless driving, you may be cited, arrested and your vehicle will be impounded," LMPD Sgt. Ronald Fey said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have released a new Public Service Announcement informing residents that police are cracking down on reckless driving.

"Illegal street racing and other dangerous driving have been reported on our roadways," LMPD Sgt. Ronald Fey, LMPD Traffic Unit, said in a video posted to Twitter. "This contributes to crashes, injuries and fatalities."

In the PSA, the department says that 115 people have died as a result of crashes in Jefferson County within the past year.

Fey says LMPD is putting additional patrols on the city's roads using marked and unmarked traffic enforcement vehicles. In addition, LMPD will have helicopters flying both night and day actively looking for aggressive and reckless drivers.

As a reminder, our marked and unmarked units, as well as our Air Unit are out keeping local roadways safe. If you see dangerous or reckless drivers, call us. Please take a moment to watch this Public Service Announcement from LMPD’s Traffic Unit. #LMPD #KeepLouisvilleSafe pic.twitter.com/katr0Pph1g — LMPD (@LMPD) August 29, 2022

"If you are caught street racing or reckless driving, you may be cited, arrested and your vehicle will be impounded," Fey said in the video.

In July, LMPD emphasized its commitment to curb illegal street racing and reckless driving.

The department said then that it "encourages the public to report large groups of vehicles gathering by contacting LMPD, so that officers can address the issue before roadways are obstructed."

"Let's work together to make our roadways and our community safer for everyone," Fey said.

