Star basketball recruit, mom hurt following July crash in downtown Louisville to head home soon

After being hit while standing downtown, family members tell WHAS11 News that Ava Jones and her mother will head home in mid-August.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After spending weeks in a Louisville hospital, a mother and daughter from Kansas will head home soon.

Family members told WHAS11 News that Amy and Ava Jones will be leaving the hospital on Aug. 17.

The family was in town for a basketball tournament when they were hit by a car as they stood on the sidewalk on near the intersection of 2nd and West Market Street on July 5.

Trey Jones died from his injuries two days after the crash.

A younger brother was also hit but had minor injuries.

Michael Hurley has been charged with murder and assault in connection to the crash.

