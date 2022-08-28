1 dead, 3 injured after wrong-way crash on I-65 South near Watterson Expressway

Witnesses told police a pickup truck was operating northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic on the interstate when the truck hit several vehicles.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on I-65 South that left a person dead on Sunday.

According to Metro Police, their Sixth Division officers responded to the interstate near the Watterson Expressway around 2:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of the crash.

Witnesses told police a pickup truck was operating northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic on the interstate when the truck hit several vehicles. Police said that pickup truck burst into flames.

A person inside one of the vehicles struck died from their injuries. Three other patients including the driver of the pickup were transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD said charges are expected as the investigation is ongoing.

The interstate is expected to be closed quite some time until the scene is cleared.

Police are urging motorists to seek alternative routes.

