Kentucky officials plan to use multi-million dollar grant to 'curb' wrong-way crashes

The announcement follows a fatal wrong-way collision on I-65 near the Watterson Expressway Sunday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is getting a multi-million dollar grant to improve highway safety and prevent wrong-way crashes.

Governor Andy Beshear said Monday the $5.14 million federal grant will fund new technology that not only detects wrong-way drivers but alerts other drivers and emergency responders.

“Wrong-way driving is a major safety challenge," Beshear said. "Not only in Kentucky, but also throughout the United States."

The governor said between 2015 and 2022, there were 88 wrong-way driving crashes in Kentucky resulting in 16 fatalities and 27 injuries.

Kentucky's Wrong Way and Integrated Safety Technology System will use cameras and sensors on interstates to detect and deter wrong-way incidents by alerting the wrong-way driver, other drivers and first responders.

"These funds will allow us to use innovative video technology to help monitor and bolster safety corridors prone to these types of incidents," Beshear said.

Here's how the safety technology system will work:

Detection System - Identifies wrong-way incidents and other safety concerns in real time Deterrent System - Activates warnings designed to discourage the wrong-way drivers Alert System - Notifies correct direction travelers and emergency responders Mainline Monitoring System – Identifies mainline safety concerns (pedestrians, debris, disabled vehicles, etc.)

The grant will also improve existing safety systems, detecting other safety concerns related to pedestrians, debris and halted vehicles on the roadway, the governor said in a press release.

Officials will take into account how many car crashes have occurred in certain areas to determine which stretches of interstate and ramps will receive more safety equipment.

“Roadway infrastructure improvements are part of a comprehensive effort to curb these tragic events,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said.

Prior to Beshear's announcement, a 26-year-old man was killed and three others were injured in Louisville after a wrong-way crash on I-65 South. Police say a man has several charges pending in connection to that accident.

