'Keep us in your prayers' | Seafood Lady owner shares moments when restaurant was hit by gunfire

The NuLu restaurant was hit by a drive-by shooter Sunday, LMPD said. Four people were hurt, and the business owner said her own children ducked for cover.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After four people were shot while dining in her restaurant, Nichelle Thurston said that right now, she's just trying to put the pieces back together.

According to Louisville Metro Police, a vehicle pulled up to the intersection of Hancock and Jefferson Streets and fired several shots into the Seafood Lady in NuLu on Sunday afternoon. Police said four people inside were hit and taken to the hospital, but they are expected to survive.

"It was a very traumatic moment, people were running for cover," Thurston said. "I don't believe there was anything we could do to prevent it."

She said she was outside of the restaurant at the time, and ran inside to check on her two daughters when she heard the gunshots. She said she saw people hiding under tables, looking for cover. None of her family members were hurt.

"We're just grateful that no one was killed here in our establishment," she said. "There were so many families in here that could have been hurt that day."

Two days after the shooting, Thurston said she's still trying to come to terms with how someone could do something like this. WHAS11 was able to look inside the restaurant Tuesday morning, seeing the shattered window and counting at least five visible bullet holes.

Questions loom over what motivated the shooting, as police search for the person or people responsible. In a newsletter sent out to his constituents on Monday, District 4 Metro Councilman Jecorey Arthur wrote, "according to LMPD, this was not a random act of violence, so no one should be afraid of random shootings when visiting downtown."

Louisville Metro Police didn't directly respond Tuesday to questions about Arthur's statement, Mayor Greg Fischer's office said LMPD is actively investigating and has said this appears to be an "isolated incident."

Meanwhile, Thurston said she wasn't sure whether the shooting was targeted but said she did "believe it was a random act." She also said she didn't know the customers who were hit.

Thurston opened her first restaurant in 2018, after selling seafood platters out of a food truck with her husband and business partner. She was featured on the Food Network show "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" and soon was able to expand into two locations - one in NuLu and another in Fern Valley.

She described her restaurant as a place for everyone, from all walks of life. After the shooting, she's hoping that she will be able to maintain that reputation.

"This is a safe place," she said. "We will rebound from this, and we're doing everything in our will to make sure that when customers are here, they're as safe as possible."

Thurston said Sunday's incident was just another reminder that gun violence can happen anywhere, and she's using it as an opportunity to call for an end to it.

"My message to the community is: Stop the violence," she said. "And if anyone saw anything, please speak up because this has to stop."

This week, Thurston said her team plans to work on securing the building and getting the broken glass fixed so they can reopen and continue serving the community as soon as possible. She said those expenses are going to have to come out of their pocket, but she's hopeful they will be able to reopen on Friday.

"To be able to move forward and heal from this moment," she said.

The Seafood Lady location in Fern Valley is still open.

The NuLu Business Association and neighbors say they're working to rally behind the business in support, and are encouraging the Louisville community to do the same.

The Thurston family has one simple ask: "Keep us in your prayers."

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.