LMPD seeking persons of interest in connection with Shelby Park homicide

Police have released surveillance stills of two individuals they believe could be connected to a homicide in the 1200 block of South Clay Street on March 1.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One week after a man was shot and killed in Shelby Park, Louisville Metro Police are searching for persons of interest.

Nicholas Clay, 42, was shot and killed in the 1200 block of South Clay Street around 9:45 a.m. on March 1.

Police have not released what may have led up to the shooting but have released surveillance still photos of two people who may be connected to the case.

The first still shows a man wearing a grey joggers suit with a black face covering, black socks and white tennis shoes.

The second still shows a man wearing a black jacket, black pants and light-colored shoes.

If you have any information on these individuals, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.