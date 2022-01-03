Police make arrests in August shooting that left man, 9-year-old dead in southwest Louisville

Two people are now in custody following the Aug. 15, 2021 shooting that left Vernon and Kaylee Lee dead.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seven months after a 52-year-old man and a 9-year-old girl were killed in a shooting in southwest Louisville, Metro Police have made an arrest.

Antonia Brown, 54, and Antonio Sanderson have been arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of Vernon and Kaylee Lee.

The man and child were found shot and killed in the 13700 block of Lyons Avenue on Aug. 15, 2021.

In a news release, Metro Police said Brown had an active arrest warrant for two counts of murder, causing their deaths.

Sanderson is also charged with two counts of murder. He was located and arrested in Tempe, Arizona and is awaiting extradition back to Louisville.

Metro Police are expected to reveal more on the case during a press briefing on Wednesday.

