Louisville police investigate after 4 hit by gunfire while in restaurant near NuLu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after four people were struck by gunfire at a restaurant near NuLu.

Metro Police First Division officers responded to the 600 block of East Jefferson Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to a department spokesperson, a vehicle pulled up to the intersection of Hancock and Jefferson Streets and fired several shots.

Four people who were inside the Seafood Lady restaurant were struck by gunfire.

Two were taken to UofL Hospital while two others were taken to a hospital in Jeffersonville, Indiana by private means.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

