Man charged with shooting 2 officers during Breonna Taylor protests sentenced

Larynzo Johnson plead guilty to assault and wanton endangerment on March 7, 2022, according to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man charged with shooting two Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) officers during the 2020 protests has been sentenced to prison.

According to a release from the Commonwealth Attorney's Office, Larynzo Johnson entered a guilty plea on March 7, 2022.

Johnson plead guilty to two counts of assault and 33 counts of wanton endangerment for firing several shots at police officers and civilians on Sept. 23, 2020, in downtown Louisville, where people were protesting the grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

Two officers, Maj. Aubrey Gregory and Officer Robinson Desroches, were injured in the shooting. No one else was hit.

The Commonwealth Attorney's Office said Johnson will serve a total of 13.5 years in prison following his guilty plea. He must serve 85% of the sentence before he will be eligible for parole.

In Dec. 2020, Johnson was charged with civil disorder by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.