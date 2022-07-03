Business community doesn't want Seafood Lady shooting to keep people from visiting NuLu, downtown Louisville

Police said four people were shot through the window of a popular restaurant in Louisville's NuLu neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police said four people are recovering after they were shot through the window of a popular restaurant in Louisville's NuLu neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

NuLu is a few blocks east of downtown.

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) got called to The Seafood Lady restaurant just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday after getting reports of a drive-by shooting.

According to LMPD, the person who fired the shots at The Seafood Lady did so from a car that was pulled up to the intersection of Hancock and Jefferson Streets.

Four people dining at the restaurant were injured: a man in his 30s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 60s.

"I just about fell out of my chair," said Stacey McGuffin, who visits NuLu. "I just literally couldn't believe it."

Police have not released the victims' names.

All four were taken to the hospital. As of Monday evening, police didn't have an update on their conditions but said they don't believe their injuries are life-threatening.

While the incident is shocking, Metro Council members said shootings are unfortunately becoming more and more common, and it could have happened anywhere.

They don't want this incident to deter people from dining and shopping in and around downtown Louisville.

"Downtown Louisville is as safe as anywhere else," Metro Council Public Safety Committee Chair Mark Fox said. "These are random things. These are things occurring in South Louisville, these are things occurring on Bardstown Road."

Rick Murphy, president of the NuLu Business Association, said he thinks The Seafood Lady will see customers continue to come in despite what happened.

"Fridays in Lent are the perfect time to go get a fish sandwich," Murphy said. "I don't think it'll stop us from going there or anybody will feel less safe being there. It's just we feel less safe as an entire community from one end to another."

McGuffin, who occasionally works in the NuLu neighborhood, said this shooting won't deter her from coming to the area.

"This is happening everywhere," McGuffin said. "It’s not just downtown."

In an emailed statement, Metro Councilman Jecorey Arthur, who represents the NuLu neighborhood, said he believes something needs to be done to address gun violence.

"That's why we focus on abolishing root causes of violence in our work — funding affordable housing, funding youth programs, and funding other social services," Arthur said in an emailed statement. "We cannot address physical violence without addressing other forms of violence such as psychological violence, economic violence, and political violence."

As of now, police haven't said if they have any suspects.

If you have any information about what happened here at the Seafood Lady, you're encouraged to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD or click here to report it to their online crime tip portal.