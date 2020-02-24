LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Family and friends of Jose Munoz gathered Sunday to remember him one year after his death.

Munoz was shot and killed inside an Olive Garden on Outer Loop last February.

Gathered inside the Chestnut Street YMCA on Sunday, his loved ones wore shirts and necklaces in his memory. They also held balloons and posters and posters calling out gun violence.

The family hoped to bring awareness to gun violence and the impact it has on families.

Devonne Briggs, 31, was charged with the murder of Munoz.

Police say he intentionally shot Munoz after some sort of dispute.

Witnesses say they also heard Briggs shout racial slurs before the shooting.

Family members say the trial is expected to start July 14.

