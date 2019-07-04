LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Families of victims of violent crime gathered Sunday for the kickoff to National Crime Victim’s Rights Week.

The families were joined by several federal law enforcement officials who assured them that they were doing everything possible to work on finding justice for their loved ones and on ensuring that instances of violent crime happen less and less.

They told families that with more collaborations between federal, state and local law enforcement and the public there is a greater chance for them to prevent violent crime.

Beyond that assurance from law enforcement, these families were also able to gain strength from each other knowing that they are all in this together.

"Our kids go to school here too. These are our neighbors. These are not a family somewhere else. This is us. This is us here in Louisville. And so we come together and stand there in a suit and emphasize that we're not ivory towers. We live here too. Your family members matter," U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said.

He says that the number of homicides and shootings have gone down since last year and that a lot of comes from a collaboration between the public and law enforcement.

Coleman says he hopes that as they continue to work on lowering crime in the area, these events will get smaller and smaller over time.