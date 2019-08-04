LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Louisville man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Louisville Olive Garden in February told a judge he's not guilty on April 8.

Devone Briggs is accused of murdering Jose Munoz inside the Olive Garden on Outer Loop in February. He is charged with murder and wanton endangerment.

A grand jury already indicted Briggs last week.

MORE | Family, friends remember Olive Garden shooting victim during emotional memorial

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.