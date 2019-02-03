LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The murder of Jose Munoz didn’t just affect his family and friends, but it has caused concern among the Latino community.

Munoz was shot and killed Feb. 23 while out with his girlfriend’s family at the Olive Garden on Outer Loop.

Police have charged 30-year-old DeVone Briggs with murder.

Briggs’ attorney has claimed his client has acted in self-defense, but Munoz’s family and friends disagree, asking the prosecution to look at Munoz’s death as a hate crime as they say Briggs used racial slurs before shooting him.

More than 100 people gathered at Jefferson Square Park Saturday with Munoz’s family to remember the 25-year-old father and to show solidarity with the Latino community.

“The Hispanic community needs to know that they can talk, that they can express their fears or report crime without there being any kind of backlash, and that the Louisville community as a whole is going to support them in that," Jessica Kennon said.

Munoz's family says his body will be leaving New Albany early Monday for the return trip back to his home in Mexico.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office has not made a determination on whether the case will be prosecuted as a hate crime as the investigation is still ongoing.