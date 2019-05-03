LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The body of a man shot and killed inside the Outer Loop Olive Garden was transported to the airport.

A family representative set up a GoFundMe in honor of Jose Munoz to raise enough money to fly his body home.

The online campaign raised more than $3,500.

Munoz’s family says the killing was a hate crime although the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has not made a determination on whether that is true.

RELATED: Family, friends remember Olive Garden shooting victim during emotional memorial

RELATED: Family of man fatally shot at Olive Garden believes the shooting was hate crime

RELATED: Victim ID'd, suspect in custody following Olive Garden shooting

RELATED: Bond for Olive Garden murder suspect remains at $1M