LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The suspect in a fatal shooting at a Louisville Olive Garden has been charged with murder and seven counts of wanton endangerment, the Jefferson County Grand Jury said.

Devone Briggs, 30, was arrested after he shot 25-year-old Jose Munoz inside an Olive Garden at Jefferson Mall on February 23.

Police said Briggs got into an argument with Munoz in the lobby. Briggs gave detectives a statement saying he intentionally shot Munoz, who later died at a hospital.

Briggs' lawyer stated there was a self-defense issue, arguing that Munoz was the aggressor, however Munoz's family said the incident started when a four-year-old with Munoz bumped into the suspect.

The family said Briggs pushed the child and then both parties started to argue. Munoz tried to intervene to diffuse the issue and that's when they said the racist comments and shooting happened. A spokesperson for the family said they believed it was a hate crime.

Briggs is expected in court Monday, April 8 at 1:30 p.m.

