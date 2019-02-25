LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The suspect in a deadly shooting at a packed Olive Garden, at Jefferson Mall on Saturday, faced a judge on Feb. 25.

Police said Devone Briggs got into an argument with Jose Munoz in the lobby on Saturday, Feb. 23, and then shot Munoz. He later died at a hospital.

Briggs is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and drug charges.

RELATED: Victim ID'd, suspect in custody following Olive Garden shooting

A judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Briggs's attorney asked the judge to reduce his client's bond from $1 million to $20,000, saying Briggs is a life-long resident of Jefferson County, owns a home and is unlikely to leave the city, state or country.

Briggs' lawyer also stated there is a significant self-defense issue, saying Munoz was the aggressor. The judge denied the request so his bond remains at $1 million.

Briggs' next court date is set for March 7 at 9 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.