Community leaders advocate for action, policy change after shooting

A Saturday night shooting in Chickasaw Park left two dead and injured four others. It was Louisville's second mass shooting in less than a week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the community grapples with a deadly mass shooting that left Louisville on edge, community organizers are reacting after another shooting left two dead and injured four others Saturday at Chickasaw Park.

A large police presence was seen inside the park around 9 p.m. Saturday.

According to LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey, hundreds of people were gathered there when someone shot into the crowd.

Monday, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the two victims as 17-year-old David Huff and 28-year-old Deaji Goodman.

In the wake of the violent week, there have been calls to address gun violence in the city and to find solutions.

In a statement to WHAS11, Mayor Craig Greenberg said he has spoken with several lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle to find solutions to Louisville's gun violence epidemic.

"These conversations are just the first step," he said. "We must turn these private conversations into meaningful public policy. We are going to continue to work with anyone interested in pursuing real solutions to gun violence.”

Dr. Eddie Woods runs "No More Red Dots," a group focused on outreach and intervention to prevent shootings.

Woods said while his group gets engaged after many of the Metro's shootings, the incident at Chickasaw Park was particularly difficult.

Woods said he knew one of the victims through mentorship and had just spoken with him a few weeks ago.

“It kind of hits a little differently," Woods said. "It kind of snatches at you, could I have said something differently?"

Sunday, the violent weekend spurred city, state and local leaders to gather at the park and call for peace and progress.

Ray 'Sir Friendly C' Barker lives close to the park and was shocked when he learned of the shooting.

"It's a family park, it's not known for that kind of violence," he said.

Barker, a longtime community leader and retired police officer, is advocating for policy changes to address gun violence. He specifically pointed to the state's permitless carry law, saying it should be changed.

"You even have to have a license to sell eggs," Barker said. "The license requires you to learn safety about that gun, it requires you to learn functionality about that gun."

A spokesperson for the Mayor's office said they are aware of calls to require concealed carry permits and that the issue would be a priority as the administration continues conversations with lawmakers.

Barker argues legislation isn't the only solution, saying Louisville needs "a bridge."

"This violence is like a cancer, if we don't work together to stop this cancer then the whole city dies, not just a part of it," he said.

Woods agrees that solutions must come from multiple angles, addressing mental health, schools and home lives of citizens.

"What we have to try to come up with is a continuum of service where there's no gaps," he said.

Woods said for his own organization, more funding would be a huge help to bring on more manpower. He said that way, they can reach more people in need of help.

Woods is calling on the community to play a role and take action.

“This is not a spectator sport, everybody has to do something," he said.

