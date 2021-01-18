Retired Metro Police officer, activist 'Sir Friendly C' honored with street sign in Chickasaw neighborhood

The officer who is known for rapping anti-drug messages and his community activism had a portion of Cecil Avenue near West Broadway renamed after him on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After serving his community for more than two decades as a police officer, Ray Barker, also known as Sir Friendly C, received an honor.

The officer who is known for rapping anti-drug messages and his community activism had a portion of Cecil Avenue near West Broadway renamed after him.

The dedication of the "Honorary Mr. Ray A. Barker, Sr. Sir Friendly C Drive" featuring family, friends and city leaders took place on Saturday.

“It is an honor to pay tribute to someone who was out on the streets protecting us and going the extra step to impact our children over these many years,” Councilwoman Jessica Green said in a statement. “Sir Friendly C’s anti-drug messages have helped so many children and young people see the right path and make an impact with their lives. May this sign remind everyone of his good work in our community.”

Barker has worked with the city’s youth for more than 30 years, spreading a message of living a clean lifestyle.

He retired with 21 years of service with Metro Police and was awarded the Medal of Valor.

